AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 13TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 13TH: 23°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying dry in the Twin Tiers tonight, but how long will the dry weather stay? More details below:

TONIGHT:

The overnight hours start off mostly clear, but cloud cover builds up slowly overnight. Partly cloudy skies by midnight. Staying dry as high pressure remains in control of the region. Lows in the upper teens.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon. Staying dry with partly cloudy skies during the evening commute. Highs reach the mid 30’s. Cloud cover increases Wednesday night as high pressure moves out of the Twin Tiers. This leads to a chance of snow and ice later overnight. Lows in the low 20’s.

AFTER WEDNESDAY:

Our first round of potentially heavy snow and ice moves into the Twin Tiers Thursday morning. Much of the snow and ice flows in from the southwest with a coastal low pressure system. A few lake effect showers may also be possible as another low pressure system flows into the Great Lakes. A winter storm watch is in effect for all the Twin Tiers Thursday and Friday. Much of the region can expect at least 4″ of snowfall and ice accumulations up to 0.2″. The storm will be depend on location and elevation, with the highest amounts near 8″ in the higher elevations and in the Northern Tier.

A slight chance of snow showers on Saturday morning. Snow heads out in the afternoon as the low pressure system moves towards the Northeast. Staying mainly dry for the rest of the weekend with highs in the low 30’s. A few flurries may occur on Monday with cloudy skies otherwise.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: SNOW AND ICE, SLICK ROADS LIKELY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

MONDAY: A FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

