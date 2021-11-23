Dry Wednesday, showers possible again Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 23RD: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 23RD: 28°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:07 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

High pressure building into the region puts an end to our lake-effect showers and flurries by late Tuesday evening. Turning mostly clear and cold with calm winds overnight. Lows near 20 degrees.

High pressure in place Wednesday allowing for a mostly sunny start to the day. Sunshine combined with a southerly wind helping afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. Upper-level moisture moves in through late day, which leads to increasing mid and high-level clouds. Staying dry through the day, though. Building clouds overnight with a slight chance for showers. Lows near 30 degrees.

Turning mainly cloudy Thanksgiving. Spotty light shower possible in the morning, but best chances for showers will be by the evening and overnight. Precipitation stays mainly as rainfall with daytime temperatures above freezing, but some wet snow may mix in late overnight. Afternoon highs into the mid to upper 40s, then overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Cold front moves through late Thursday night and early Friday. Winds out of the north/northwest 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or more possible. Winds in favor of colder than average temperatures along with lake-effect showers. At this early vantage point, models showing snow accumulations for the Twin Tiers generally under 1″. Higher amounts of 2-5″ possible into central and western New York. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 20s, then overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Lingering shower or flurry around into the start of the weekend. Otherwise, mainly dry conditions Saturday and Sunday. Highs for the weekend into the 30s. Lake-effect showers again possible early next week.

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

​​FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWER/FLURRIES POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

