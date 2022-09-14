AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 14TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 14TH: 50°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:19 PM

Weak cold front with limited moisture moves through the region Wednesday evening. Isolated light showers possible into the late evening hours. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy. Cooler and drier air filtering in after midnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Clouds continue to clear our Thursday morning as high pressure builds into the region. Sunshine returns along with dry conditions. Fall-like Thursday in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 60s. Clear and dry overnight with patchy valley fog possible. Overnight lows near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible in our typically colder locations.

Sunshine returns Friday helping our temperatures rebound. Highs into the low to mid 70s, closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. High clouds filter in for the late day and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Southerly winds warm us up for the weekend with highs near 80 degrees. Stray showers and thunderstorms possible late day Sunday, but it won’t be a washout. Chance for showers and thunderstorms again Monday with a slow moving frontal boundary pushing through. Rainfall tapers early Tuesday morning as high pressure builds back into the region.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWERS EARLY,, CLEARING LATE WITH PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: EARLY SHOWERS POSSIBLE, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

