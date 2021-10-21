Fall temperatures return Friday and for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 35°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:17 PM

Cold front pushes into the region Thursday. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder move through the area from west to east. Best timing in the evening and early overnight. Brief downpours and gusty winds possible as this around moves through. Spotty showers linger late with patchy fog. Lows near 50 degrees.

Spotty showers linger Friday as winds will stay in favor of lake-enhanced showers and cloud cover. Any rainfall staying light. Otherwise, fall temperatures returning with afternoon highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s, little change from previous overnight lows. Clouds continue into Friday night. Lows nearing 40 degrees. Cloud cover should help limit any patchy frost development.

Chance for stray showers continues this weekend, but it won’t be a washout. Limited sunshine, breezy and seasonable. Highs this weekend into the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows near 40 degrees. Unsettled weather continues early next week with a chance for showers Monday and Tuesday. Highs near 50 degrees. Mainly dry Wednesday, then chance for showers returns for the end of the new workweek.

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

