AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 21ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 21ST: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Isolated rainfall coming to an end through Thursday evening. Turning mainly clear and dry for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s and patchy fog possible.

Weak disturbance Friday brings the potential for pop-up showers and thunderstorms through the late day hours. Isolated strong thunderstorm also possible with gusty winds a concern. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny for the day. Highs again in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Drying out through the evening and turning mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Dry start to the weekend with high pressure in place Saturday. Highs near 90 degrees. Slight chance for rainfall late day with a weak wave rotating through, but with limited moisture. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70s degrees. Cold front slowly approaching the region Sunday. Turning mainly cloudy Sunday with showers and thunderstorms possible late day. Highs into the low to mid 90s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms increases overnight as the cold front moves in. Rainfall may linger Monday as the cold front is slow to move through. Highs Monday into the mid to upper 80s. Drying out Tuesday and temperatures closer to what we are used to for this time of the year for midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: TURNING MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS. POP-UP. SHOWERS T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 93 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 70

MONDAY: RAINFALL MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

