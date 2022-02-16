Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers starting Thursday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 16TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 16TH: 16°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:40 PM

Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon & evening.

Building cloud cover Wednesday evening into the overnight. Isolated showers possible after sunset, otherwise cloudy conditions. Windy with southerly winds between 10-20 mph. Lows near 40 degrees.

Chance for showers returns Thursday morning, then rain becomes likely for the afternoon and evening. Another windy day with southerly winds working in favor of mild temperatures. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 50s. Heaviest rain will fall during the evening and early overnight with totals for the day near 1″. Taking into consideration snowmelt and ice break up on rivers and streams, this poses the threat of localized flooding with runoff and ice jam potential. Cold front moves overnight into early Friday morning. Overnight rain mixing with freezing rain, then turning to snow showers into the predawn hours Friday. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Lingering stray lake-effect Friday morning, then drying out with decreasing clouds through the afternoon. Windy and cold with highs nearing 30 degrees early in the day. Mostly clear and dry overnight. Lows into the teens. Weak system moves through Saturday, which brings the chance for showers. While a brief burst of snowfall will be possible, overall accumulations for the day staying light. Another windy day and highs near freezing. High pressure builds into the region Sunday and for early next week, coming along with another warming trend. Chance for showers again for midweek.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN BECOMES LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 24

​​FRIDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

MONDAY: HIGH CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

