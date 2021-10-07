Forecast Discussion 10/7/21 PM: Mild temperatures continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 40°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:39 PM

High pressure in place keeping our region fairly quiet. Clouds break Thursday evening, but increase again for the overnight. Turning partly to mostly cloudy and patchy fog develops. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

High pressure continues to sit over the region through the end of the workweek. Still, low-level moisture in place leading to more clouds than sun through the early part of Friday, then late day breaks in cloud cover. Staying mild for this time of the year with highs into the low to mid 70s. Clouds return for the overnight with increasing moisture. Slight chance for showers late, but most of the area staying dry. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees with fog also the case.

Chance for spotty showers returns Saturday, but overall rainfall staying light. Otherwise, another mainly cloudy day for the Twin Tiers. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 60s. Chance for spotty showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. A stray shower possible Sunday, but most staying dry. Again, more clouds rather than sunshine for the day. Highs Sunday into the 60s. Slight chance for rainfall through early next week, coming along with mild temperatures for this time of the year.

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 57

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

