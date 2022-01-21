Frigid overnight with below zero temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 21ST: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 21ST: 15°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:08 PM

Concern continues to be very cold temperatures Friday night and for the start of the weekend. Friday night’s lows near -10 degrees, and feels like temperatures nearing -20 degrees into early Saturday morning. Bundle up IF you have to go outside, but it’s important to limit outdoor exposure as much as you can. Frostbite can happen quickly to exposed skin and hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Remember, if it’s too cold for you then it’s too cold for your pets. Mainly clear conditions with high pressure continuing into the start of the weekend.

Staying dry Saturday with increasing mid/high-level clouds. Highs into the low to mid 20s, but wind chills in the teens and single digits at times. Building cloud cover overnight with stray showers possible late, best chances into the Finger Lakes. Lows into the teens.

Chance for stray lake-effect showers returns Sunday. Highs into the 20s. Slight chance for showers Monday and highs also into the 20s. Another disturbance moves in Tuesday bringing a chance for showers, which may linger into midweek. Cold front pushing through the region brings another drop in temperatures by Wednesday.

SATURDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 2

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 8

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER.

HIGH: 16 LOW: -5

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 4

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

