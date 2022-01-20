Frigid temperatures to end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 20TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 20TH: 15°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:07 PM

Clouds build back into the area Wednesday night with a slight shift in winds, from northwest to north/northwest. Stray flurries possible late. Very cold with lows near zero degrees and wind chill values below zero into Friday morning. Dress warm and limit outdoor exposure as frostbite can happen quickly with values this cold. Also, don’t forget about your pets.

Decreasing clouds early Friday morning and some sunshine continues for the afternoon. Main concern continues to be very cold conditions with dangerously cold wind chill temperatures. Highs for the afternoon into the teens, but feeling closer to zero degrees. Overnight lows ranging from 0 to about -10 degrees, and wind chills stay below zero into early Saturday morning. Again, limit outdoor exposure as frostbite can happen quickly with values this cold.

Staying dry Saturday with increasing mid/high-level clouds. Highs into the low to mid 20s. Chance for stray lake-effect showers returns Sunday. Highs into the 20s. Slight chance for showers Monday and highs into the 20s. Another disturbance moves in Tuesday bringing a chance for showers, which may linger into midweek.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 16 LOW: -9

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 6

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER.

HIGH: 22 LOW: 1

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 20 LOW: 2

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter