AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 45°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:53 PM

*Frost Advisory in effect from 1 AM through sunrise Friday*

High pressure over the region for the end of the workweek. Decreasing clouds through late day Thursday, turning mainly clear for the overnight. Limited cloud cover with a light wind setting the stage for frost to develop. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Cold start to Friday under a mostly sunny sky. High pressure still the main weather-maker, but upper-level moisture from Ian streams up from the south. Increasing high clouds through the afternoon, but staying dry through late day. Temperatures rebound by the afternoon with highs into the low to mid 60s. Building clouds with a slight chance for a shower late overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Moisture from Ian is now tracking farther north with a frontal boundary slower to push through from the north. Passing light showers possible Saturday, best chances for the Northern Tier and farther south. Highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers continues across the area overnight. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall for the day won’t be a concern. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Front drops through the region Sunday morning, pushing moisture to our south. After an early morning shower, most of the day remains dry. Mid/high clouds overhead to end the weekend. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 60s with a breezy northeast wind. High pressure the main weather-maker early next week. Slight chance for rainfall though as moisture lingers along the coast. Highs mainly into the 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY TO AREAS OF FROST

LOW: 33

FRIDAY: INCREASING HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PASSING SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

