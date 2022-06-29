AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 29TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 29TH: 56°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Rainfall struggling to hit the ground through late Wednesday evening with dry air at the surface. Wave passes late Wednesday evening, turning mainly clear for the overnight. Valley fog developing late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

High pressure again builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Dry Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs into the mid to upper 80s, above average for this time of the year. Mostly clear through the overnight and staying dry. Lows near 60 degrees.

Clouds slowly build Friday ahead of a cold front. Another hot and muggy summer day for the Twin Tiers with highs near 90 degrees. Most of the day stays dry, but chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Friday evening and for the overnight. Potential for slow moving rainfall, which may mean high rainfall amounts. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Showers and rumbles of thunder may linger Saturday as a cold front passes the region. The whole day will not be a washout, though. Highs near 80 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Staying dry Sunday. Highs near 80 degrees. Most of the 4th of July staying dry. Highs near 80 degrees. Slight chance for rainfall returns by Monday night, then continues through midweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWER/T-STORM. DECREASING CLOUDS. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: HOT & HAZY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

