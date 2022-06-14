AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 14TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 14TH: 53°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

High pressure keeping the region quiet through Tuesday. Mainly clear for the evening and overnight. Patchy fog developing late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Frontal system impacts the region for midweek, which brings our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Warm front lifts into the region Wednesday leading to increasing heat and moisture with a breezy south/southeast wind. Turning hot and muggy for the afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions favorable for isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms through late day. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny conditions. Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns for the overnight. Isolated strong thunderstorm possible with gusty winds and hail the concerns. Lows into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Thursday afternoon’s thunderstorm potential is dependent on how fast the morning’s rainfall can end and if we see any sunshine before the afternoon. If morning rainfall wraps up quick and we see sunshine, this will help increase our thunderstorm potential for the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a Slight Risk (level 2, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorm development. Main concerns being strong gusty wind and hail. Highs into the low to mid 80s with a gusty southwest wind. Rainfall wraps up quickly into the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Slight chance for rainfall Friday, but most of the area staying dry. Highs Friday near 80 degrees with a breezy northwest wind. High pressure taking over the weekend, coming along with a cooler but more comfortable air mass. Highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Chance for rainfall returns early next week.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE ISO. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

