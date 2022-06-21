AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 21ST: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 21ST: 55°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Warm front draped over the area Tuesday bringing hot and humid conditions to the area for the afternoon. Staying mild overnight with temperatures only falling into the low to mid 60s. Mainly dry with intermittent clouds through late. Patchy valley fog also possible

Best chances for showers and thunderstorms this week will be on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region during the late day hours. Any sunshine during the morning hours will help to fuel thunderstorm development for the afternoon and early evening. Potential for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop. Gusty wind, hail and frequent lightning possible. Thunderstorms will be slow moving with plenty of moisture over the region to tap into, so there is potential for heavy rainfall with overall rainfall of of 1-2″ possible. This brings another concern for isolated flash flooding. Hot and humid Wednesday with highs into the mid to upper 80s and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees. Spotty showers and isolated rumbles of thunder linger for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Second cold front passes Thursday. Cooler and more comfortable for the afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 70s. Passing showers possible for day. High pressure builds into the region overnight into Friday. Drying out for the overnight with decreasing clouds. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Sunshine returns Friday along with dry conditions. Highs near 80 degrees. At this early vantage point, it’s looking like a dry start to the weekend. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns late day Sunday and early next week with another cold front moving through the region.

TUESDAY NIGHT: INTERMITTENT CLOUDS

LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: PASSING SHOWER POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

