AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 22ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 22ND: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:37 PM

Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger Friday evening with strong/severe potential. Rainfall wraps up through sunset. Turning mainly clear for the overnight. Patchy fog develop and temperatures dropping to near 60 degrees for overnight lows.

Hot and humid conditions continue this weekend as southwest winds continue to usher heat and moisture into the area. Weak wave rotating through Saturday combining with hot and humid conditions setting the stage for showers and thunderstorms again for the late day hours. Best chances for rainfall being in the Finger Lakes and father north, but still possible into portions of the Twin Tiers. Highs near 90 degrees for the afternoon. Drying out with mostly clear conditions for the overnight. Fog developing and temperatures falling in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees for overnight lows

Cold front slowly approaching the region Sunday. Turning mainly cloudy Sunday with showers and thunderstorms possible late day. Highs into the low to mid 90s, but heat index values near 100 degrees possible. Chance for showers and thunderstorms increases overnight as the cold front moves in. Rainfall may be heavy at times, but could prove to be beneficial for the area given our current drought situation. Rainfall may linger Monday as the cold front is slow to move through. Highs Monday into the mid to upper 80s. Drying out for Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Temperatures closer to what we are used to for this time of the year for midweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: TURNING MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 60

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 93 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS. OVERNIGHT RAINFALL LIKELY

HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

MONDAY: RAINFALL MAY LINGER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

