AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 5TH: 83°
AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 5TH: 58°
FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:04 AM
FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:22 PM
Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into the early evening. Activity diminishes as the sun goes down. Isolated shower may stick around for the overnight. Fog develops and temperatures cool into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.
Active weather continues for the weekend and early next week with on-and-off again chances for rainfall. Best timing for rainfall this weekend and Monday during peak heating hours, but it won’t be a washout. Highs for the weekend and Monday near 90 degrees, but heat index values into the 90s for the afternoons. Mild overnights with lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.
Front moves through Tuesday, keeping a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Rainfall may linger Wednesday before high pressure builds back into the region. Highs midweek near 80 degrees.
FRIDAY NIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY & FOG
HIGH: 87 LOW: 66
SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 90 LOW: 68
SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 90 LOW: 68
MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 89 LOW: 66
TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 80 LOW: 61
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAINFALL MAY LINGER
HIGH: 82 LOW: 57
THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 81 LOW: 51
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 78 LOW: 50
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter