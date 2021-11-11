Increasing cloud cover today with showers returning overnight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 11TH 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 11TH: 30°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Happy Veteran’s Day!!! It will be a dry but cloudy day. Some filtered sunshine is possible at times but cloud cover will only increase as the day progresses. Highs today will reach the upper 50s to near 60. A warm front is moving into the region which lacks moisture, so it will stay dry today but cloud cover will increase. This warm front also brings in a warmer air mass, so our lows tonight only fall into the low 50s. Overnight, a cold front moves through bringing with it showers with the potential for some heavy rain at times and a few rumbles of thunder. Accumulation from the cold front moving through will range around 0.5″-1″. By late morning tomorrow, the cold front will exit the region and dry air moves in behind the cold front. As this dry air moves in, cloud cover decreases and sunshine returns. A nice end to the workweek. Temperatures on Friday will reach back into the upper 50s.

Unsettled weather returns for the weekend. An area of low pressure and a cold front move through on Saturday bringing the chance for rain and snow showers. No real accumulation is expected from the snow as the ground will be too warm. Clouds continue to build in for Sunday but this will be more of a Lake-effect setup and the rain and snow showers will be spotty. Over the weekend, highs will reach the mid 40s to near 50. A developing area of low pressure moves in Monday into Tuesday bringing the chance for mixed showers. Lows will be near freezing, so a mix is possible. Generally, it will be more of a cold rain though as high both days reach into the 40s. Drier conditions return for Wednesday but we still hold onto the cloud cover. Temperatures also start to rebound back into the 50s.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS RETURN OVERNIGHT. ISOLATED T-STORM POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 51

​​FRIDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter