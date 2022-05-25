AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 25TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 25TH : 46°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:31 PM

Intervals of clouds continue Wednesday evening and overnight. Staying dry and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Next weather-maker moves in for the end of the workweek. Breezy southerly winds helping to increase cloud cover Thursday. Turning mainly cloudy Thursday, but staying dry into the evening. Highs near 70 degrees, near average for this time of the year. Chance for showers returns late overnight, but staying light. Lows near 60 degrees.

Showers likely Friday with a chance for thunderstorms as a cold front moves through. An isolated strong thunderstorm possible for the afternoon with gusty winds one concern. Another concern will be the potential for slow moving showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, which could mean a marginal risk for isolated flooding. Breezy southerly winds helping to usher moisture into the area. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms possible for the overnight. Lows into the 50s to near 60 degrees. Few showers may stick around Saturday, but the day won’t be a washout. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. High pressure building in Sunday and for early next week. Drying out under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Sunday near 80 degrees, then into the 80s to near 90 degrees for highs into midweek.

THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE T-STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

