AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 23RD: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 23RD: 56°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:56 PM

Weak area of high pressure builds into the region for midweek. Drying out and decreasing clouds late Tuesday evening, turning mainly clear for the overnight. Valley fog late. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Weak area of high pressure the main weather-maker midweek. Mostly to partly sunny Wednesday. Weak disturbance passing through brings the potential for an isolated shower late day, but most of the area stays dry. Highs near 80 degrees, close to average for this time of the year. Partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Another weak passing disturbance Thursday brings the chance for stray showers and rumbles of thunder, best chances being in the Finger Lakes. Otherwise, another mainly dry day under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80 degrees, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. Frontal system moves in Thursday night into Friday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the end of the workweek, but it won’t be a washout. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. At this early vantage point, looking to stay mainly dry this weekend. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance for rainfall returns next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

