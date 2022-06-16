AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 16TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 16TH: 53°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Thunderstorm threat coming to an end through Thursday evening. Decreasing clouds into the overnight and fog settles in through late. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Isolated rainfall possible Friday, but most of the area staying dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Friday near 80 degrees with a breezy northwest wind. Still on the muggy side as dew points slowly fall through the 60s during the afternoon. Increasing clouds overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Stubborn clouds sticking around Saturday morning before high pressure takes hold, then decreasing clouds through the late day. Staying cooler than average with a breezy northwest wind. Highs near 60 degrees. Mostly clear and dry overnight. Lows into the low to mid 40s. Sunshine continues Sunday and most of Monday. Pleasant for Father’s Day with highs near 70 degrees. Highs Monday into the low to mid 70s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns midweek.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: AM CLOUDS, PM SUN & BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter