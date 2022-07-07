AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 7TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 7TH: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Low clouds scatter out Thursday evening, but mid and high-level clouds stick around through late. Staying dry through the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Weak cold front passing the region Friday, coming along with limited moisture. Isolated showers and a quick rumble of thunder possible through late day, but again staying light. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to end the workweek. Highs near 80 degrees and muggy for the afternoon. Broken clouds linger overnight into the start of the weekend. Friday night’s lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

High pressure providing a quiet weekend and start to the new workweek. Decreasing clouds through Saturday morning and staying dry through the afternoon. Mostly sunny through conditions Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Lows both nights in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Increasing heat and moisture Monday with highs into the low to mid 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns into midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

LOW: 60

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

