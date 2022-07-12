AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 12TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 12TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Weak disturbance with limited moisture bringing the chance for isolated shower and thunderstorm activity into Tuesday evening. Otherwise, partly to mostly clear for the overnight. Patchy valley fog and lows near 60 degrees.

Weak disturbance Wednesday brings the potential for a pop-up shower and rumble of thunder from the afternoon to late evening hours. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees, close to average for this time of the year. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Another weak disturbance pushes through on Thursday. Isolated rainfall possible, but staying light with dry air at the surface. Highs near 80 degrees, then overnight lows into the low to mid 50s. High pressure builds in for the end of the workweek and start of the weekend. Dry weather returns Friday and Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Friday again near 80 degrees, then into the 80s for highs Saturday. Chance for rainfall returns by late day Sunday and for early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS & STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS & STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

