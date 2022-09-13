AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH: 50°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Frontal system continues to impact the region through Tuesday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for the evening with isolated downpours the main concern. Rainfall tapers through late evening with a clearing sky. Fog develops late and temperatures drop into the low to mid 50s for overnight lows.

Cool northwest wind Wednesday in favor of some lake-enhanced clouds and isolated showers, best chances into the Finger Lakes. This is as a weak cold front with limited moisture moves through late day. Otherwise, mix of sun and clouds through the day. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Drying out for the overnight with decreasing clouds. Lows near 50 degrees.

High pressure in place Thursday through Saturday. Sunshine returns along with dry conditions. Fall-like Thursday in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Highs Friday into the low to mid 70s, closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. Southerly winds warm us up for the weekend with highs near 80 degrees. Slight chance for rainfall Sunday, then chance for showers and thunderstorms again early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS EARLY, CLEARING LATE WITH PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 52

