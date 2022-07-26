AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 26TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 26TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:54 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:33 PM

Drier air working into the region through Tuesday evening. Turning mostly clear for the overnight and cool. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Patchy valley fog developing late.

Weak wave rotates through the region Wednesday ahead of a frontal system. Chance for late day and overnight isolated showers and rumbles of thunder. Otherwise, increasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions for the overnight. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Frontal system moves in Thursday bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms, but still not a washout. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a breezy southwest wind. Feeling more humid for the afternoon as moisture ushers into the region. Stray showers possible overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Another cold front passes Friday bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms to end the workweek. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. High pressure builds into the region for the weekend providing quiet conditions. A slight warming trend returns Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter