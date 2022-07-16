AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 16TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 16TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Weak wave rotating through the region Saturday coming along with limited moisture. Building clouds for the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms possible through late day. Southwest winds upping our humidity levels towards muggy conditions for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated shower may stick around for the overnight, but most staying dry. Lows near 60 degrees.

Increasing humidity Sunday as southwest winds continue to usher moisture into the region, which sets the stage for isolated showers and thunderstorms through late day. Downpour possible as plenty of moisture will be over the region. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Low pressure moving into the region with a cold front coming along with it for early next week. Best chance for widespread rainfall returns into early Monday morning, then chance for showers and thunderstorms continues through late day. Highs Monday in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. High heat and humidity again setting the stage for isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday near 90 degrees. Frontal system moves through Wednesday into Thursday bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS/T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. ISO. SHOWERS/T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS/T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

