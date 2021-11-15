Lake-effect snow and rain showers are possible throughout the day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 15TH 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 15TH: 29°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Cloud cover continues to roll in as we head throughout the day. This is lake enhanced cloud cover. A westerly wind is ushering in colder air over the warm Great Lakes which is resulting in lake-effect cloud cover and also precipitation. Lake-effect rain and snow showers will develop and move through as we head throughout the day. These showers will be rather light. Highs today will reach the low to mid 40s. Overnight, we could see some lingering flurries early but this will end gradually as the night goes on. An area of high pressure builds into the region overnight and into tomorrow. Temperatures overnight fall to near 30. Tuesday starts off with more clouds than sun but the area of high pressure will help keep us dry and see decreasing cloud cover by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures tomorrow rise into the mid 40s. Clouds are quick to return for Wednesday as a warm front lifts into the region bringing with it cloud cover but it lacks a lot of moisture, so rain will not be accompanying it. Highs on Wednesday also increase with that warm front as temperatures rise into the 50s.

Behind the warm front comes a cold front that moves through on Thursday bringing with it the chance for some rain showers. Before that cold front moves through, temperatures look to reach the upper 50s. A drop in temperatures occurs after the cold front exits with highs heading into the weekend only making their way into the 40s. Colder conditions are not the only conditions following the cold front. Winds will be out of the west following the cold front, so some spotty lake-effect showers are possible. Drier conditions return for Saturday with just cloudy conditions. These clouds are ahead of an area of low pressure that moves through on Sunday bringing with it the chance for mixed showers.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE-EFFECT RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MORE CLOUDS THAN SUN

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 31

​​FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

