Light showers around this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 7TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 7TH: 16°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:30 PM

Building cloud cover Monday night. Staying dry and lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees. Slicks spots possible on untreated areas where snow had melted during the day.

Weak front moves through Tuesday. Winds turn in favor of lake-effect showers, but with limited moisture. Any showers staying light. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and highs near freezing. Partly to mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper teens.

Increasing clouds Wednesday morning as another weak system moves into the region. Chance for light showers returns by the afternoon. Temperatures mild with highs near 40 degrees, so seeing a mix of rain and snow showers for the day into the overnight. Again, any precipitation staying light. Lows near freezing. Chance for light showers continues for the end of the workweek. Otherwise, limited sunshine both Thursday and Friday. Highs approaching 40 degrees. Best chances for showers will be this weekend as another system roles through on Saturday. Highs near 40 degrees. Temperatures drop Sunday and for early next week with highs only into the 20s. Stray showers still possible.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS/FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 24 LOW: 8

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter