Lingering flurries Sunday & breezy

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 19TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 19TH: 20°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Breezy northwest wind allowing for stray flurries to linger through Sunday morning, mainly into the Southern Tier. Afternoon temperatures holding near freezing. Decreasing clouds and wind speeds through late day. Turning mostly clear and calm for the overnight. Limited to no cloud cover combined with a calm wind setting the stage for a quick drop in temperatures. Lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

High pressure in place for the start of the new workweek. Sunshine returns Monday, but a weak disturbance brings mid and high-level clouds through late day. Staying dry through the evening. Highs near 40 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday night into Tuesday with stray flurries possible. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Decreasing clouds Tuesday and dry for the afternoon. Highs near 40 degrees, then overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Slight chance for showers Wednesday as a weak front moves through. Otherwise, added cloud cover for midweek. Highs near 40 degrees. High pressure bringing mainly dry conditions for the end of the week. Highs Thursday and Friday in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Chance for showers returns into Christmas Day as a low pressure system impacts the region. At this early vantage point, looking at the potential for snow showers Christmas Eve. night, turning to rain showers on Christmas Day as temperatures warm above freezing.

SUNDAY: LINGERING FLURRIES & BREEZY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 15

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MORNING FLURRIES POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

​​FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter