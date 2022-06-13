AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 13TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 13TH: 52°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker for the start of the workweek, which will keep most of the area dry. Mid/high-level clouds stream overhead Monday evening and especially overnight as a disturbance skims western portions of the Twin Tiers. This brings the slight chance for a shower late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, but most of the rainfall stays south and west of the area. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

High pressure takes back hold of the region Tuesday afternoon. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon and staying dry. Seasonable with highs nearing 80 degrees. Mostly clear through the overnight. Lows into the low to mid 50s.

Frontal system impacts the region for midweek, which brings our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Warm front lifts through the region Wednesday leading to increasing heat and moisture with a breezy south wind. Turning hot and humid for the afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions favorable for pop-up showers and thunderstorms late day into the overnight. Isolated strong thunderstorm possible with gusty winds and hail the concerns. Lows into the 60s. Thursday’s thunderstorm potential is dependent on how fast the first round of rainfall can end Thursday morning and if we see any sunshine before the afternoon. If morning rainfall wraps up quick and we see sunshine, this will help increase our thunderstorm potential for the afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees. Stray rainfall may stick around for the end of the workweek. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. At this early vantage point, the weekend is looking dry under mostly to partly sunny conditions. Highs near 70 degrees. Slight chance for rainfall early next week.

TUESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE EARLY MORNING SHOWER, TURNING MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

