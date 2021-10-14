Mild Friday, rainfall this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 37°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:28 PM

Increasing clouds Thursday evening into the overnight. Stray light shower possible late and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Chance for spotty showers Friday, but not everyone will see rainfall. Isolated thunderstorm also possible, which may produce gusty winds. Otherwise, a day with more clouds compared to sun. Highs Friday into the low to mid 70s, still mild for this time of the year. Chance for showers continues overnight. Lows nearing 60 degrees.

Best chances for rainfall this week will be Saturday as low pressure moves into the region and pushes a cold front through the area. Showers become likely Saturday with thunderstorms also possible. Potential for an isolated strong thunderstorm with gusty winds again the main concern. Best timing for rainfall in the morning and early afternoon. Overall rainfall staying under 1″, lowering any concerns for flash flooding. Windy afternoon and highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Cold front moves east of the area by the evening, then a strong northwest wind brings the chance for lake-enhanced showers through the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Chance for lake-enhanced showers continues Sunday. Staying windy and highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees, closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. Stray shower may linger early Monday, then decreasing clouds. Highs Monday in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. High pressure brings dry weather for midweek.

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

