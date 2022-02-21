Mild into midweek, active weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 21ST: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 21ST: 17°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:48 PM

High pressure providing a quiet start to the workweek. Mostly clear conditions through Monday evening. As high pressure moves east, moisture continues to build in from the west overnight. Building cloud cover late. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Warm front lifts through the region Tuesday morning. Breezy southerly winds ushering moisture into the area. Chance for scattered showers returns by late morning, then rain becomes likely through late day. Pockets of heavy rainfall possible during the afternoon and early evening. Average rainfall totals for the day of 0.25-0.50″. Isolated flooding issues possible in areas that received excessive rainfall last week, spots where snow is on the ground, and rivers that still have some ice. Ice will likely be on the move and there is potential for it to jam up. Otherwise, mild again Tuesday with highs into the mid to upper 50s. Spotty showers overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Lingering rain to snow showers Wednesday, but staying light. Temperatures dropping following a cold front early in the day. Highs in the morning near 50 degrees. A breezy northwesterly wind dropping temperatures closer to freezing by sunset. Drying out overnight and lows in the teens. Increasing clouds Thursday ahead of another storm system. Highs near 30 degrees. Storm storm moves in Thursday night and for Friday. Chance for snow showers Thursday night, then snow likely for Friday. Track of this system will play a role in if we see a wintry mix also take place. If we see a wintry mix, then that means less snow but more ice. At an early vantage point, it is looking likely for at least 4″ of snow, possibly even more. Something to keep an eye on over the next few days. Highs Friday near freezing. Chance for showers continues this weekend.

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 32 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 29 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 13

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 11

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter