Mild midweek, rain becomes likely Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 15TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 15TH: 16°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:40 PM

High pressure allowing for a mainly clear sky Tuesday evening. Temperatures quick to fall to near 10 degrees for overnight lows. High pressure quick to move out overnight, and winds will turn to out of the south. Increasing high clouds late and southerly winds will help temperatures warm into Wednesday morning.

Increasing winds out of the south Wednesday. Upper-level moisture moves in in the form of high clouds for the afternoon. Filtered sunshine and mild for the afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 40s. Building clouds overnight into Thursday. Lows near 40 degrees.

Chance for showers returns Thursday morning, then rain becomes likely for the afternoon and evening. Another windy day with southerly winds working in favor of mild temperatures. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 50s. Heaviest rain will fall during the evening and overnight with totals for the day near 1″. Taking into consideration snowmelt and ice break up on rivers and streams, this poses the threat of localized flooding and ice jams. Cold front moves through early Friday morning. Rain mixing with and turning to snow early in the morning, then lingering stray lake-effect into the afternoon. Windy and cold with highs nearing 30 degrees early in the day. Decreasing clouds into the evening. Overnight lows into the teens. Weak system moves through Saturday, which brings the chance for showers. Another windy day and highs near freezing. High pressure builds into the region Sunday and for early next week, coming along with another warming trend. Chance for showers again for midweek.

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN BECOMES LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 27

​​FRIDAY: RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

MONDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

