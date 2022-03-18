AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 18TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 18TH: 23°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:17 PM

Increasing clouds Friday evening into the overnight. Scattered showers move into the Twin Tiers close to midnight and continue into the predawn hours Saturday. Isolated rumble of thunder possible along with a downpour. Overall rainfall won’t be a concern, though. Patchy fog and cloudy conditions. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Frontal system moving through the region Saturday. A lull in showers around sunrise, but scattered showers and thunderstorms return by late morning through early evening. Potential for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop, best timing between 1-6 pm as a cold front moves through the region. Strong gusty winds and small hail will be main concerns, but a downpour is also possible. Overall rainfall won’t be a concern. Breezy and highs Saturday into the low to mid 60s, still mild for this time of the year. Stray showers stick around for the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

System pulls east out of the region Sunday, but setting us up for wrap around moisture with a northwest wind. Stray showers possible through the afternoon. Again, breezy and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Dry overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Dry start to Monday, but light showers possible by late day. Highs into the 50s. Tuesday looks like our best chance for dry weather, but chance for showers returns midweek.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM . WINDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

MONDAY: LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE. PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 28

