AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 34°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:41 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Low pressure moves out and high pressure moves in midweek. Sunshine returns, coming along with a slightly warmer temperatures. Just how warm will we get? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Few sprinkles may be felt through Tuesday evening, but most starting to dry out. Partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight with patchy valley fog. Mild for lows, only falling into the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds into the region midweek. Stubborn clouds in the morning, then decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Staying dry and again mild. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Mostly clear through the overnight. Patchy fog late and lows near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure in control of the region through the end of the workweek. Mostly sunny through Friday. Staying dry and warmer than average. Highs both Thursday and Friday in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Dry weather holds for the start of the weekend, but a cold front brings a chance for showers by Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter