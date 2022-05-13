AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 13TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 13TH: 42°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:49 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:19 PM

Daytime heating combined with moisture and a weak disturbance moving in from the south setting the stage for isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and early evening. Drying out with the loss of heating as the sun goes down. Broken clouds overnight and lows near 60 degrees.

Warm and muggy conditions with a couple of weak waves rolling through this weekend again setting the stage for showers and thunderstorms during the late day hours. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms more likely on Sunday. Sunday will also have a chance for an isolated strong thunderstorm with gusty winds a concern. While a quick downpour is also possible, overall rainfall won’t be a concern. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions this weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Overnight lows both nights in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Cold front moves through Monday, which brings another round of showers and thunderstorms along with a drop of temperatures. Highs near 70 degrees Monday, then into the 60s Tuesday. Mainly dry through midweek.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 46

