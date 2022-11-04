AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 4TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 4TH: 34°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:43 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:59 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure moves out and a cold front moves in. Change of scenery in store for us this weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

South wind staying breezy overnight, keeping us mild and ushering moisture into the region. Increasing moisture leading to increasing clouds for the overnight. Few sprinkles possible late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mainly dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds. Few sprinkles may be felt, but most staying dry Saturday afternoon. Highs near 70 degrees with a breezy south wind. Staying mild overnight with lows nearing 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns into the predawn hours Sunday.

INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Slow moving cold front Sunday brings limited moisture to the area. While a brief downpour is possible in the early morning, overall rainfall staying light. Spotty showers for the morning, turning more isolated for late day. Staying breezy and still mild with highs near 70 degrees. Overnight lows back down into the low to mid 50s. Secondary cold front moves through Monday. This cold front moves through with no moisture, but a drop in temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 60s under plenty of sunshine. High pressure in place for midweek, keeping us dry and quiet. Temperatures still slightly above average for this time of the year.

FRIDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 54

SATURDAY: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

