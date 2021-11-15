Most staying dry midweek, showers return Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 15TH 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 15TH: 30°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:46 PM

A breezy west/northwest wind in favor of lake-effect showers Monday evening. Winds weaken overnight, so showers not able to reach as far south and east as the Twin Tiers. Still, expect a few flurries late with moisture in place. Mostly to partly cloudy overnight. Lows near freezing.

Flurries may linger into early Tuesday before high pressure take hold. Partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon. Breezy and highs into the low to mid 40s. Clearing into the overnight will help temperatures drop quickly after sunset. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Clouds quick to return Wednesday as moisture associated with a warm front lifts into the region. A few sprinkles possible by late day, but most staying dry. Breezy and highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows into the 40s. Cold front moves in Thursday, which will increase our chances for rain showers. Ahead of the cold front, staying windy and temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 50s for highs. Winds in favor of lake-effect showers through the overnight following the cold front. Temperatures drop to near freezing for overnight lows, so expecting rain showers to turn to snow showers. Lingering lake-effect Friday before another area of high pressure builds into the region. Highs near 40 degrees. High pressure keeping us dry Saturday. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance for both rain and snow showers returns Sunday and continues for early next week.

TUESDAY: EARLY FLURRIES POSSIBLE. AFTERNOON BREAK IN CLOUD COVER & BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SPRINKLES/FLURRIES POSSIBLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 31

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

