Mostly Sunny today before a cold front moves in for Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 37°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:19 PM

It is another clear start across the Twin Tiers this morning. Temperatures are also already above average this morning. Highs today will rise into the low 70s. Some passing mid to high level clouds are possible this afternoon which may result in some filtered sunshine. Overall, it will shape up to be an above average October day with some sunshine. Overnight, cloud cover really starts to increase. This will be due to a warm front. Stray or spotty showers are possible, mainly across the Southern Tier, as that warm front moves through. Lows tonight sit into the low 50s. Tomorrow, highs reach near 70 again. Throughout the day, sky cover will be a mix of sun and clouds. We stay dry during the day but things change as we head into the evening. During the late evening to early overnight, a cold front advances into the region. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will accompany this cold front and this is what we will deal with overnight Thursday into Friday.

Heading into Friday, the cold front exits the region and we just deal with some lingering moisture during the morning. As the day progresses, we dry out but hang onto the cloud cover. After the cold front exits, temperatures sit a little more seasonable. Highs on Friday are back into the 50s. For Saturday and Sunday, there is a chance for showers both days but it will not be a washout either day. These showers will be isolated, so you may just have to dodge some showers. Temperatures over the weekend remain into the 50s. We dry out heading into Monday but deal with some sun and clouds. Tuesday sees shower chances returning. Highs on Tuesday are into the 50s once again.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: MORE CLOUDS THAN SUN. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

