AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 4TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 4TH: 30°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:36 PM

Mostly to partly cloudy conditions continue Monday evening and overnight. Staying dry and seasonable for overnight lows. Temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s.

Stubborn clouds sticking with us Tuesday. It will be another day with limited sunshine, but dry weather through the afternoon. Southerly winds helping afternoon temperatures to near 60 degrees. Next disturbance moves in overnight, which brings a chance for showers late. Best chances for rainfall into the Northern Tier, but a stray shower possible into the Southern Tier. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Rainfall then spreads across the Southern Tier through sunrise Wednesday, but then quick to move out by the afternoon. Mainly cloudy and highs near 60 degrees. Breezy southerly winds for the afternoon. Chance for showers returns Wednesday night and for the first half of Thursday. Isolated rumble of thunder possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, which may produce heavy rainfall. Lows into the 40s. Rainfall totals from Tuesday night through Thursday morning near 1″, but isolated higher amounts possible. Keeping an eye on small streams and creeks as we could see a slight rise in water levels. Mainly dry by the late day hours. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 50s with breezy southerly winds. Unsettled weather continues Friday and for the start of the weekend. Highs Friday into the 50s, then near 50 degrees for highs on Saturday. Stray lake-effect possible Sunday, but drying out for the most part. Highs near 50 degrees. At this early vantage point, the area looks to stay dry into early next week.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

