Next weather-maker moving into the region

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 28°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Clouds continue to build into the region through Wednesday night, but dry weather continues. Temperatures falling near 30 degrees for overnight lows.

Turning mainly cloudy Thanksgiving. Sprinkles possible in the morning as moisture begins to move into the area, but best chances for showers will be by late afternoon and overnight. Precipitation stays as rainfall during the day with afternoon highs into the mid to upper 40s. South/southwesterly wind 0-10 mph. A cold rain mixing with a wet snow overnight as temperatures drop near freezing for overnight lows.

Cold front moves through late Thursday night and early Friday. Winds out of the north/northwest 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or more possible. Winds in favor of colder than average temperatures along with lake-effect showers through the day and overnight. For us in the Twin Tiers, overall snowfall accumulations through the day and overnight staying generally under 1″. Isolated higher amounts possible into northern Steuben County, though. Higher amounts of 3-6″ possible into central and western New York. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 30s, then overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Lingering shower or flurry around into the start of the weekend. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover Saturday afternoon. Highs into the 30s, then overnight lows into the 20s. Clipper system moves in Sunday bringing a chance for snow showers. Highs Sunday into the 30s. Lake-effect showers take us into early next week. Highs into the 30s.

THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

​​FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWER/FLURRIES POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

