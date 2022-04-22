AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 22ND: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 22ND: 36°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:56 PM

Clouds gradually build into the region Friday night ahead of our next weather-maker. Staying dry for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Weak disturbance with limited moisture moves through on Saturday. Clouds return and the chance for a passing shower. Rainfall staying light, if any at all. Highs Saturday in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Drying out for the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Southwest winds ushering heat and moisture into the region Sunday. Increasing warmth and humidity for the afternoon brings the chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm. Most of the area staying dry, though. Mostly to partly sunny for the day and mild for this time of the year. Highs nearing 80 degrees. Dry overnight and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Remaining mild Monday with highs into the 70s. Dry start to Monday, but a cold front moves in through late day. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns and continues for the overnight. Chance for showers continues Tuesday as the front almost stalls over the area. Front finally moves through midweek and we will feel a drop in temperatures.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. PASSING LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter