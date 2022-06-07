AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 7TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 7TH: 50°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Scattered showers and isolated rumbles stick with us Tuesday evening and early overnight as a cold front moves through the region. Southwest winds turning to out of the northwest overnight, which will lead to drier air working into the region. Patchy fog and clouds linger late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Mix of sun and clouds will take us through Wednesday afternoon. Feeling comfortable as we will be less humid. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Clouds build back in for the evening and early overnight as low pressure moves into the region. Showers become likely late overnight and for the predawn hours Thursday. A few thunderstorms also possible. Potential for heavy rainfall during this time with amounts of 0.5-1″ possible. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Showers and isolated rumbles of thunder linger Thursday morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, gradual clearing through late. Highs Thursday nearing 70 degrees. Dry overnight and lows near 50 degrees. Staying dry Friday afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Active weather returns for the weekend with on and off again shower chances for both Saturday and Sunday, but it won’t be a washout. Isolated thunderstorms also possible Sunday. Highs near 70 degrees. High pressure builds into the region early next week.

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS LINGER. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

