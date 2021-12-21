Quiet weather today with snow showers returning for Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 21ST: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 21ST: 22°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

It is a cloudy start to the day with building cloud cover moving in ahead of a weak cold front. There is a slight chance for some spotty flurries through the morning but we will generally have a dry day across the Twin Tiers. Clouds start to break apart this afternoon with more decreasing cloud cover during the evening. Highs today reach near 40 with some peeks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. Overnight, we stay partly cloudy with some high level clouds. Some clearing is possible late overnight and early Wednesday morning. Lows tonight are in the mid to upper 20s. A cold front moves in Wednesday morning bringing increasing cloud cover and some spotty snow showers. This cold front is fast moving and moves out late morning. Behind the cold front is a northwest wind which will usher in lake-effect cloud cover and snow showers. General accumulation from these snow showers will be light with higher totals farther west and in Steuben County. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 30s.

Dry conditions return for Thursday but we hang onto the cloud cover. An area of low pressure moves in Thursday night and brings some snow showers. Once again, we dry out for during the day Friday (Christmas Eve) but see active weather return for the night of Christmas Eve. Another area of low pressure advances into the region Friday night which results in some rain showers overnight. Rain and snow showers hold throughout Christmas Day on Saturday. As that area of low pressure moves out, clouds just remain for early Sunday. Clouds diminish throughout the day Sunday with more clouds moving in for Monday but we stay dry.

Have an awesome day!

TUESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS POSSIBLE. SPOTTY AM FLURRIES

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS. SPOTTY SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SNOW SHOWERS OVERNIGHT.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

