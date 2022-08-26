AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 26TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 26TH: 56°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Weak cold front moving through Friday bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area. Isolated shower may stick around for the late evening, then patchy drizzle possible through the overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows near 60 degrees.

High pressure building into the region through the start of the weekend. Lingering low-level moisture Saturday morning leading to stubborn clouds and patchy drizzle, then gradual clearing through late day as dry air ushers into the region. Winds out of the north/northwest 0-10 MPH. Highs Saturday in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Turning mainly clear for the overnight. Valley fog late and lows near 50 degrees.

Mostly to partly sunny Sunday and warmer with a change in winds, from out of the north turning to out of the south. Highs in the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows into the 60s. Increasing heat and moisture early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday near 90 degrees with heat index values into the low to mid 90s. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms late day Monday. Showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday with a cold front moving through the region. Isolated showers may linger Wednesday before drier air moves into the region. Temperatures closer to what we are used to for this time of the year.

FRIDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWER/PATCHY DRIZZLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY THROUGH LATE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE EARLY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

