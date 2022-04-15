AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 15TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 15TH: 34°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:49 PM

Turning mostly cloudy Friday evening with a few sprinkles possible. Staying mostly cloudy and breezy through the overnight. Most of the rainfall holding off until after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

A slow moving cold front brings our next round of rainfall for the start of the weekend. A cold rain moves in Saturday morning, then scattered showers continue for the afternoon. A quick drop in temperatures following the cold front. Highs into the mid to upper 40s early in the day, then dropping through the afternoon. Winds turning to out of the northwest for the overnight, in favor of lake-effect showers. Trace amounts of snow possible with lows near 30 degrees.

Breezy northwesterly wind in favor of lake-enhancement Easter Sunday. Stray showers possible early in the day, but best chances to our north and west. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Drying out for the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Dry start to the workweek with increasing clouds. Chance for showers returns by late day Monday and continues for Tuesday. Highs early next week near 50 degrees. Overnight lows Monday night into the 30s, so some wet snow is possible. Dry Wednesday, but chance for showers is quick to return.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

