AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 8TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 8TH: 51°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Increasing clouds Wednesday evening as our next weather-maker approaches the region. Low pressure moving into the area spreading rain across the Twin Tiers shortly after midnight and for the predawn hours Thursday. A few thunderstorms also possible. Potential for heavy rainfall during this time with amounts of 1″ or more possible. Lows near 60 degrees.

Steady rain tapers after sunrise, but light showers and isolated rumbles of thunder linger through Thursday afternoon. Northwest winds with gusts over 25 mph possible. Northwesterly winds in favor of cooler than average temperatures, but also ushering drier air into the region through the late day. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 60s. Gradual clearing into the overnight. Staying dry overnight and lows near 50 degrees.

It will be a dry end to the workweek, but with increasing clouds. Breezy and highs Friday into the low to mid 70s. Active weather returns for the weekend with on and off again shower chances for both Saturday and Sunday, but it won’t be a washout. Isolated thunderstorms also possible Sunday. Highs near 70 degrees. Mainly dry early next week and warming up.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS LINGER. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MID/HIGHS CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

