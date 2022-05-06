AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 5TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 5TH: 40°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:12 PM

Low pressure moving to our south Friday and Saturday. Rainfall staying steady for the Northern Tier Friday evening and for the overnight, while occasional light showers will drift north into the Southern Tier. Cloudy and foggy conditions continue. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Rainfall lingers Saturday, mainly for the Northern Tier. Storm totals could exceed 1.5″ for the Northern Tier, bringing the concern for localized minor flooding. Southern Tier will see less rainfall, generally between 0.1-0.5″.

System slowly moves off the coast Saturday. While a stray light shower is possible for the Southern Tier, best chances for additional rainfall will be in the Northern Tier. As low pressure moves out, this will allow for rainfall to taper through late day. Stubborn clouds continue for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. High pressure builds into the region overnight into Sunday, which will lead to decreasing clouds. Lows into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Sunshine returns Sunday along with dry weather. Highs near 60 degrees. High pressure in control of the region through most of next week. Dry weather holds through midweek. Feeling a gradual warming trend with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees by midweek.

SATURDAY: SHOWERS LINGER. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 33

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

