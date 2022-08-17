AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 17TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 17TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:17 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Upper-level low impacting the region into midweek. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Activity will diminish for the most part as the sun goes down, but an isolated shower still possible for the overnight. Breaks in cloud cover late with areas of fog developing. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Low pressure continues to pull off the coast Thursday. Stray showers and rumbles of thunder possible during peak heating hours, but rainfall won’t be as widespread as it was earlier in the week. Highs near 80 degrees. Mainly dry overnight with decreasing clouds. Patchy fog developing late. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Ridge of high pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Slightly warmer with a change in winds, to out of the southwest Friday. Highs Friday in the low to mid 80s. Dry Friday night. Lows near 60 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns this weekend, best timing during peak heating hours. Highs for the weekend into the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows into the low to mid 60s. Active weather continues early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE. BREAKS IN CLOUDS WITH AREAS OF FOG

LOW: 57

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

