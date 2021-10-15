Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday





















AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 39°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:26 PM

Good morning! Today is another cloudy start that features above average temperatures. Many are waking up into the mid 50s to mid 60s. Our highs for this time of the year are actually in the low 60s. Temperatures will continue to increase as we head throughout the afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. It will also be a bit humid. As we head throughout the afternoon, a cold front will move into the Twin Tiers. This cold front will bring with it some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe in strength, so stay weather aware today. Today, we are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for Chemung, Schuyler, Bradford, and parts of Tioga (PA) county to see isolated strong to severe storms. Steuben, parts of Schuyler, and Tioga (PA) county are under a slight risk (2 out of 5) to see scattered strong to severe storms. Stay weather aware. The main threats will be damaging wind, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Overnight, a warm front advances into the region which will bring a continuation of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures do not drop that much overnight as lows only sit into the low 60s which over 20 degrees above average. The active weather pattern continues into tomorrow as a cold front moves through the region. As a result, more showers and thunderstorms are possible. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow as that cold front moves through. For tomorrow, the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) to see isolated strong to severe storms. Damaging wind, frequent lightning, and heavy rain are the main threats. Currently, the cold front looks to mainly impact us in the morning and move out by the afternoon. It will also be a bit windy on Saturday. Behind the cold front will be a northwest wind which will result in lake-effect cloud cover and showers Saturday night and into Sunday. These showers will be light and spotty in nature. Also behind the cold front is a big temperature change. Highs on Saturday reach near 70 while highs on Sunday only reach the upper 50s.

Heading into the next workweek, we start off with the chance to see stray showers on Monday but most will stay dry. Temperatures on Monday remain into the upper 50s. Drier weather and sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. A warm-up also occurs as temperatures rise into the mid 60s. Shower chances return for Thursday and temperatures remain in the 60s for Thursday as well.

Have an awesome day!

FRIDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

