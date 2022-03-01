Seasonable Wednesday, colder by Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 1ST: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 1ST: 18°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:57 PM

Cold front moving through the region Wednesday evening with scattered light rain showers for the Twin Tiers. Winds turn to out of the northwest following the cold front, which will allow for a chance for lake-effect showers to flurries overnight. Mostly cloudy and lows near 30 degrees.

Drying out early Wednesday. Quiet for the afternoon under filtered sunshine. Highs near 40 degrees, which is near average for this time of the year. A fast moving system pushes through the region Wednesday evening and overnight bringing our next chance for snow showers. Overall snowfall staying light with most seeing around 1″ or less. Isolated higher amounts possible into northern portions of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Lows into the mid to upper 20s.

Breezy northwest winds allowing for lingering lake-effect for the first half of Thursday. Any snowfall staying light. Otherwise, cold with highs approaching 30 degrees. Decreasing cloud cover through late day. Lows in the single digits to near 10 degrees. High pressure provides a quiet end to the workweek. Staying dry with highs Friday near freezing. Chance for showers returns this weekend along with warmer temperatures. Chance for showers continues early next week.

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 6

​​FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

