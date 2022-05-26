AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 26TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 26TH : 46°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:32 PM

Frontal system moving over the region bringing our next round of rainfall. Building clouds through late day Thursday. Chance for light showers/patchy drizzle returns for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s with a breezy southwest wind.

Stray showers Friday morning, then becoming likely for the afternoon and early evening as a cold front moves through the region. Thunderstorm potential will rely on if we see any sunshine throughout the morning, which will help fuel storm development. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1, being the lowest) for isolated strong thunderstorms. One concern with thunderstorms will be the potential for gusty winds. Another concern will be the potential for slow moving rainfall, which could mean the risk for isolated flash flooding. Breezy southerly winds helping to usher moisture into the area. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms possible for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Few showers and isolated thunderstorms may linger Saturday, but the day won’t be a washout. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. High pressure building in by Sunday and for early next week. Drying out under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Sunday near 80 degrees, then into the 80s to near 90 degrees for highs through the first half of next week.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE T-STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 54

